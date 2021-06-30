Jal Jeevan Mission to benefit 797 villages in Mandya

More than 4.16 lakh people in 797 villages spread across three taluks of Mandya district will benefit from a new drinking water project to be implemented at a cost of ₹690 crore and approved by the State government recently.

To be completed in 30 months from the date of commissioning of the works, the project entails ensuring permanent drinking water facility to 797 villages spread across K.R.Pet, Pandavpura and Nagamangala taluks.

The project will also cover Belluru Town Panchayat, Nagamangala town, B.G.Nagar and 5 residential schools in K.R.Pet taluk.

To be taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission and with financial assistance from NABARD, this is the first mega project of significance approved for Mandya district in decades and meets the long pending demand of the people of the region.

Once completed the quantum of water supplied to the villages will be 55 lpcd (litres per capita per day) and 135 lpcd for towns. The process of inviting tenders and finalising it will be completed in 3 months.

In all, 310 villages in K.R.Pet taluk with a population of 1,95,112; 391 villages in Nagamangala taluk with a population of 1,31,221 and 96 villages in Pandavapura taluk and villages coming under B.G.Nagar and Bellur Town Panchayats with a population of 90,235 people will be covered by the project which will ensure piped water supply to each household in these villages.