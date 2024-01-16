GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jain monk sets Feb. 7 deadline for setting up Jain Commission

January 16, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

The Hindu Bureau
Jain monk Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj addressing presspersons at Varur near Hubballi on Tuesday.

Jain monk Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj addressing presspersons at Varur near Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Jain monk of Varur Navagraha Teerth Kshetra Sri Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj has set a February 7 deadline to the State government to fulfil its promise of setting up the Jain Commission.

Addressing presspersons at Varur near Hubballi on Tuesday, the monk said that if the State government failed to fulfil the promise it had given to the Jain community, then around one lakh members of community would congregate at Shamanewadi in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district to stage a mega protest.

Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj said that when Acharya Sri Kamakumar Maharaj of Hirekodi was brutally murdered, he had launched indefinite fast, which was discontinued following specific assurance from Home Minister G. Parameshwara. “We had placed four demands before the Home Minister. Of them, only two including one for security to Jain monks have been fulfilled by the government,” he said.

He said that although the government had assured to constitute Jain Commission and take steps to provide shelter to Jain monks on journeys at government schools on the route, these promises had remained unfulfilled till date. “We want the government to fulfil our demand by February 7. If it fails to act, then agitation will be inevitable,” he said.

