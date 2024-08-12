GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At least seven people killed, several injured in stampede at Jehanabad's Baba Siddhnath Temple in Bihar

Published - August 12, 2024 07:20 am IST - Jehanabad (Bihar)

The Hindu Bureau

At least seven people died and several others were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur, Jehanabad district, in the early hours of Monday (August 12, 2024).

Confirming the incident, Jehanabad DM Alankrita Pandey told ANI, “At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur, Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control.”

Speaking to ANI, Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad said, “DM and SP visited the spot and they are taking stock of the situation...A total of seven people have died...We are meeting and inquiring the family members [of the people dead and injured]...We are trying to identify the people [who have died], after this we will send the bodies for post-mortem...”

Meanwhile, Vikas Kumar, SDO Jehanabad, expressed his grief over the incident, saying “It is a sad incident...All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation....”

More details are awaited...

(With inputs from ANI)

