March 17, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is the front runner among leaders aspiring to be the BJP’s candidate from Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“As far as I know, Mr. Shettar is the front runner for the Belagavi seat. The high command will address the issue and the party will fight the polls unitedly,” he said.