Inmate injured in fight in Dharwad prison

February 17, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A jail inmate was injured in a fight with another inmate undergoing a life sentence at Central Prison in Dharwad on Saturday.

According to sources, inmate Suleman suffered stab injuries. Pachhi, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the rape of a minor girl, allegedly used a piece of floor tile like a knife and stabbed Suleman in a fight over a petty issue.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Basavaraj and Suburban Station Police visited the prison and have registered a case against the accused. According to preliminary investigation, Pachhi was shifted to Dharwad prison from Shivamogga because of his unruly behaviour. Also, he had assaulted jail staff few months ago in Dharwad prison, sources said.

Karnataka / Hubli / prison / crime / police / sexual assault & rape

