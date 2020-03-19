Infosys begins evacuating trainees from Mysuru campus

IT major Infosys has begun evacuating trainees from its Global Education Centre in Mysuru on Wednesday in view of the scare over COVID-19.

Infosys said they had advised the trainees to return home as soon as possible. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said a total of 434 trainees had left for different destinations in 20 buses.

The centre can accommodate 14,000 trainees at any given time.

Though Infosys did not specify the number of trainees to be evacuated from its Mysuru campus, sources in the KSRTC said about 10,000 trainees are scheduled to leave over the next one week.

“We are enabling more of our employees and trainees to work and learn from home. We are also limiting the number of people at Infosys campuses. Therefore, Infosys has advised trainees residing at its Global Education Centre in Mysuru to return home as soon as possible,” said a statement.

“We are facilitating the logistics and are also ensuring that their training continues via Lex, our digital learning and talent transformation platform,” the statement added.

KSRTC’s Chief Traffic Manager B.T. Prabhakar Reddy said that the corporation will operate premium buses from the Infosys campus, besides its Flybus service to Kempegowda International Airport Limited (KIAL).

City buses will also be deployed to ferry the trainees to the City railway station.

The evacuation process is expected to continue on Thursday. “KSRTC is ready to deploy as many premium buses for the purpose of transporting the trainees as they want. As there are very few people travelling by our Airavatha Multi Axle Club Class buses on existing routes, we are ready to spare even 100 buses if they want,” he said.