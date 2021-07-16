Karnataka

II PU results on July 20

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has stated that the second year pre-university results will be announced on July 20.

R. Snehal, Director, Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), said that the details of where and at which platform students can access the results will be announced in a press conference shortly.

The second year pre-university board examination for the 2020-21 academic year was cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 infections. Both freshers and repeaters of the 2020-21 academic year have been deemed as pass. The students will be evaluated based on their SSLC and first year pre-university marks, which will be given 45% weightage each. The remaining 10% will be awarded for the II PU internal assessment.

Students will also be awarded 5% grace marks in each of the first year pre-university subjects.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the results can appear for an examination, which will be conducted for private candidates once the COVID-19 cases are under control.


