II PU Arts, Commerce students who did not write exams due to attendance shortage get another chance

May 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The II PUC students of 2022-23 academic year of Arts and Commerce streams, who couldn’t appear for the examination due to lack of attendance, have been allowed to register for the supplementary examination. This is the first time that Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has given students this opportunity. This will benefit 12,385 candidates.

These students should enrol for the supplementary examination as a private candidates. However, the students of science stream do not have this facility, as they have to give practical examinations.

A minimum attendance of 75% is mandatory for appearing the II PU examination. However, due to lack of attendance, 7,985 students from Arts and 4,400 students of Commerce did not appear for the examination this year.

Providing relief to these students, KSEAB has decided to allow them to write the supplementary examination as private candidates and has given them three days to enrol. The II PU supplementary examination will commence from May 23 and May 20 is the last days to enrol for it.

“For the first time, we are providing this facility for those with low attendance. Students should go to their concerned colleges and enrol themselves as a private candidate before May 20,” Ramachandran R., chairman, KSEAB, said.

