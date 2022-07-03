‘Ideal platform for students get their doubts cleared’

Experts guide students on how to choose the best careers at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling-2022

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar releasing the career handbook at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling-2022 at VVCE auditorium in Mysuru on Sunday. VVCE Principal B. Sadashive Gowda, KEA official A.S. Ravi and CIGMA Foundation Founder Ameen-E-Mudassar were present.

· Experts guide students on how to choose the best careers at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling-2022 held at the auditorium of VVCE in Mysuru; students, many accompanied by their parents, listen to talks by resource persons on engineering, medicine, and general courses

The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling-2022 witnessed an overwhelming participation on Sunday with students and their parents turning up in good numbers to get their doubts cleared on CET/NEET and COMED-K counselling and find out career choices available after second PU.

The event was held at the auditorium of Vidya Vardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in Gokulam here. Students, who have completed their second PU and a few of them in second PU now, from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajnagar, Kodagu and Ramanagaram took part in the session to listen to experts and resource persons speak on engineering, medicine, general courses and career choices.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the event in the presence of VVCE Principal B. Sadashive Gowda, A.S. Ravi of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Bengaluru, and career counsellor Ameen-e-Mudassar, Founder and CEO, CIGMA. The VC also released the “career handbook” that was distributed free to the students after the event.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Kumar congratulated The Hindu Group for holding career counselling as such events play a major role in guiding students choose courses/careers. Students will have dreams about their future. They would have a lot of queries on CET and NEET. This platform gave students an opportunity to clear their confusions and doubts, he opined.

He advised students to like the career they opt for and spoke about the interdisciplinary courses available as part of National Education Policy (NEP).

The VC also advised students to understand how counselling for professional courses was conducted and the rules before they go for counselling conducted by the KEA. Unlike the past, you have plenty of courses today, choose one of them you like and excel in it.

Mr. Mudassar, who gave a presentation on alternative careers – “What next after 12 th/PUC” - told the students to ask themselves what they would like to become and advised them to add value to whatever career they opted for. He spoke about colleges, courses, careers and jobs after PU/12 th.

While elaborating on the importance of skills and aptitude, he spoke on how to choose a career and hone skills to excel in life. Learn as many skills as you can. Reskilling and upskilling are key for success. Multiple careers are a future now. Understand the realities and dream big as there are unlimited opportunities now. There are alternative careers to engineering and medicine. Some universities offer rare courses that can be explored, Mr. Mudassar said, addressing the students.

He listed out the career choices, including the new-age ones that have great scope in today’s scenario.

In his presentation on CET counselling, Mr. Ravi, who is the Principal at the Government PU College, Malleswaram, Bengaluru, gave an overview of how the counselling process for engineering, and other professional courses – from the time of document verification till the selection of seats – was carried out by the KEA.

He explained the process after the CET results were announced and gave a list of documents that need to be kept ready for verification while advising students to be careful while uploading documents.

Once the seat matrix is announced, option entry of seats will commence and the counselling will go through a few rounds based on seats availability. Seats have to be opted on priority which is key. The students will get to know where they stand in seat allotment in the mock allotment, he said.

While advising the students to be cautious during choice entry, Mr. Ravi said 65,000 engineering seats and around 9,000 seats of other courses like agriculture and veterinary are available in total during CET counselling.

He said the KEA also does NEET counselling and explained in brief the counselling process.

