IDE Boot Camp at KLETU in Hubballi

April 29, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
IDE Boot Camp delegates posing for photograph at KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Monday.

IDE Boot Camp delegates posing for photograph at KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scores of delegates took part in the IDE (Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship) Boot Camp aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among students, educators and industry professionals at KLE Technological University (KLETU) in Hubballi on Monday.

In the virtual inauguration of the event, AICTE chairman T.G. Sitharam, Director of MIC Yogesh Brahmankar and others took part.

Resource persons, including Master Trainers from Wadhwani Foundation Vishal Nair and Dhanush, Dean Academics of KLETU Prakash Tewari, Dean Planning B. B. Kotturshettar, Executive Dean B. L. Desai and others actively took part in the boot camp.

As part of the boot camp, several stalls were set up to showcase a diverse range of projects and prototypes.

And, the exhibits demonstrated the potential to drive future innovations, a release from the university said.

Eminent personalities from different streams visited the stalls and interacted with the innovators to understand their projects and provide valuable insights, thus motivating the students.

Subsequently, a comprehensive programme overview and learning outcomes were presented, outlining the objectives and expectations for the boot camp. Ice-breaking activities and team introductions sessions were too held.

The core sessions of the boot camp focused on essential topics such as Design Thinking for Entrepreneurship and Self-Discovery, empowering participants with the tools and mindset needed to navigate innovation and entrepreneurship challenges, the release said.

