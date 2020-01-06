ICAR to set up Farmers’ Innovation Fund

A system will soon be put in place to scientifically validate, scale up and propagate the innovations of progressive farmers as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is poised to set up a Farmers’ Innovation Fund.

“We are confident that the fund will become operational by the next financial year,” ICAR Director-General Trilochan Mohapatra told mediapersons at the Farmers Science Congress in Bengaluru on Monday.

As part of this system, an innovation centre will be established in New Delhi where the innovations will be scientifically validated, he explained. Farmers will also be allowed to pursue research under the system, he noted.

Pointing out that innovations of farmers are being documented by the Krishi Vigyan Kendras, he said the additional system would encourage farmers to continue their innovations. The main intention was to link farmers and farming with science and to ensure that their farm practices are science-based, Dr. Mohapatra said.

Emphasising that agriculture is a pure science, he said: “If you do not apply the principles of science to agriculture, then we will fail.” Various revolutions in agricultural and allied sectors, including green revolution and white revolutions, happened because of scientific approach and use of technology, he said.

As part of efforts to encourage use of technology in farm sector, a linkage had been created between 105 start ups with farmers. The ICAR had also developed 45 different organic farming models suitable for different agro-climatic regions and had validated 51 integrated farming systems to help increase farm income, he said.

Expressing happiness over creating a new precedence of introducing farmers congress in the Indian National Congress’ summits, Dr. Mohapatra said the practice would help farmers not only learn from one another, but also interact with scientists from across the country.