Hubballi Dharwad police take preventive measures ahead of Lok Sabha polls

March 23, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a bid to ensure free and fair election, the Hubballi Dharwad police have taken several preventive measures ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In a press release, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said that out of the 1,719 history sheeters in the twin cities, preventive action had been taken against 1,355 history sheeters under various provisions of CrPC. The police commissionerate has identified 88 vulnerable points in which 127 persons have been identified and preventive action has been taken against all of them. The police have also executed Non Bailable Warrants issued against persons involved in bodily offences.

The commissioner said that out of the 956 licensed weapons in the twin cities, 726 weapons had already been deposited with the police and instructions had been issued to deposit the remaining by Monday. She has also said that a CISF company had been deployed in Hubballi Dharwad and route marches were being held as confidence building measure in vulnerable pockets along with local police officers and personnel.

The commissionerate has also completed the process of deploying personnel to polling stations and for election duty so as to ensure smooth conduct of the election, the release said.

