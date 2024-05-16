GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Housekeeping staff stabbed to death onboard Puducherry-Dadar Express

The assailant, who wore a mask, was travelling without ticket; two more, including TTE, injured in the attack

Published - May 16, 2024 10:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

An onboard housekeeping staff was stabbed to death by an unknown person on Train No 11006 Puducherry-Dadar Express in the Gunji-Khanapur section on Thursday evening. Two others, including a passenger, have been injured in the incident.

According to South Western Railway, the incident occurred in a Sleeper Class Coach (No S8) at around 5 p.m.

The name of housekeeping staff was given as Devarshi Sharma who was stabbed in the chest by the unknown passenger.

The assailant also caused injuries to on-duty Train Ticket Examiner Ashraf Kittur and another passenger.

On arrival of the train at Belagavi Railway Station, first aid was provided to the injured persons. The body of the onboard housekeeping staff was taken to a hospital, a release said.

The assailant, who wore a mask, was reportedly travelling without a ticket and had troubled a few passengers before one of them complained to the Ticket Examiner.

He then attacked the railway staff and also the passenger who had complained against him, sources said.

