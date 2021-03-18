Home guards to act as marshals in Mangaluru from Friday

Marshals will be in action from Friday in Mangaluru to oversee wearing of masks and maintenance of social distance at public places and impose fine on violators.

Speaking to reporters after receiving the second dose of Covidshield vaccine here on Thursday, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said nearly 30 home guards will do the job as part of the steps to prevent spread of COVID-19. “Apart from working at the checkposts, they will visit places where people congregate and impose fine on those who do not wear masks and do not comply with social distance norms,” he said. Use of marshals in other parts of the district would be considered at a later date.

Mr. Rajendra said he will hold a meeting with Home Guards District Commandant, head of district unit of State Disaster Response Force and other officials on Thursday evening to fine tune the working of home guards.