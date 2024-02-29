GIFT a SubscriptionGift
H.M. Revanna appointed chairman of guarantees panel

February 29, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - BENGALURU 

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister H.M. Revanna has been appointed chairman of a committee that will monitor the implementation of the five poll guarantee schemes of the Karnataka government. 

According to an official communique, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has approved his appointment. He will have a Cabinet rank status. 

Congress leaders Meharuz Khan, S.R. Patil, Pushpa Amarnath, and Suraj Hegde have been appointed vice-presidents of the committee. 

The Chief Minister has also cleared the list of chairpersons of 44 boards and corporations. The departments concerned would send appointment orders to these individuals on Thursday, stated the communique. 

