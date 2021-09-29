Higher Education Department seeks funds to implement NEP in Karnataka

Teacher training to be organised at Dharwad academy

The Higher Education Department has sought additional funds for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic year.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan brought up the issue during a review meeting with the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

In addition, the department has sought ₹67 crore for training teachers under NEP. According to the department’s proposal, the training will be provided at the Higher Education Academy set up in Dharwad.

The department has also said that additional funding — ₹98 crore — is necessary to convert 6,000 classrooms into smart classrooms. So far, around 2,500 classrooms have been upgraded as smart classrooms.

Sources said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responded positively to the requests and directed the officials of the department to take all the necessary measures for effective implementation of NEP.

A source said they were estimating around two lakh students for whom tabs should be distributed this academic year. The authorities have requested ₹220 crore for first-year undergraduate students. In addition, Dr. Ashwath Narayan has sought financial aid of ₹2 crore each for the new universities, including Maharani Cluster University, Nrupatunga University, Bengaluru North University, and Bengaluru Central University.

Meanwhile, the Primary and Secondary Education Department plans to implement the NEP in schools from the 2022-23 academic year. The core committee constituted for NEP implementation at the school level met Mr. Bommai. He directed the department officials and the committee members to ensure they form a child-centric curriculum.

Anganwadi workers

As many anganwadi workers are worried about their job prospects with the implementation of NEP at the school level, the core committee, headed by retired IAS officer Madan Gopal, has sought details on anganwadis. According to sources, the plan is to train qualified anganwadi teachers under the NEP, instead of hiring new teachers for the purpose. “We have learnt that there are many anganwadi workers who are graduates and postgraduates. We need to make use of their potential by training them,” said a committee member.