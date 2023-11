November 16, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Belagavi

Heritage of Belgaum, a group of heritage enthusiasts, will conduct Shahapur Heritage Walk in the Old City of Belagavi on Sunday.

Resource persons will speak about the role of the Peshwas, the Sangli Sansthan and the British in the history of Belagavi.

The two-kilometre heritage walk will begin from Maruti Devasthan on Khade Bazaar Road at 7.30 a.m.