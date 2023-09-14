Health Department issues surveillance guidelines for Nipah

September 14, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

In view of four confirmed Nipah cases and two deaths reported in Kozhikode district of Kerala, the State Health Department has issued surveillance guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease in Karnataka.

According to the guidelines issued after a video conference with officials on Wednesday, the general public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the affected areas in Kerala.

While districts have been directed to set up check posts for fever surveillance at the entry points from Karnataka to Kerala, officials have been directed to intensify fever surveillance in the border districts - Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, and Dakshina Kannada.

To avoid unnecessary panic, officials have been asked to educate the public about the Nipah virus.

Health Commissioner Randeep D., said all private hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics have been directed to report any suspected case to the jurisdictional District Health Officer (DHO) without any delay. “They should collect the clinical sample from a suspected case, if any, and arrange for the immediate shipment to NIV, Pune through NIV, Bengaluru as per the guidelines,” he said.

Rapid Response Teams

The district Rapid Response Teams (RRT) including veterinary officers will be alerted in case there is a suspected case. “At least two beds will be reserved in the district hospitals for quarantining the suspected cases reported, if any, and negative pressure ICUs will be identified. All hospitals have been directed to ensure adequate stocks of all essential drugs and oxygen,” the Commissioner said.