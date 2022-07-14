Green corridor created between Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad to transport organs

Police officers of Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi coordinated to create a green corridor for the swift transport of donated organs on Thursday. This is the second time this week that a green corridor was created for this purpose.

One kidney was brought from SDM Hospital in Dharwad to KLE Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi, with police escort. The vehicles covered a distance of 90 kilometres in 55 minutes.

The family members of Kamalava Kelageri, 48, of Yettinagudda village, agreed to voluntarily donate her vital organs. Her kidneys, heart valve, and liver were harvested by SDM doctors. The hospital authorities informed officers at the Jeevana Sarthakate scheme.

Ms. Kelageri suffered head injuries during an accident near the University of Agriculture sciences in Dharwad a few days ago.

While one kidney was used for a patient in SDM Hospital, another was sent to Belagavi. The valve was sent to the Jayadeva Institute in Bengaluru and the liver to the Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru. Those vital organs were flown to Bengaluru.

A release from KLE Society said that the husband and three children of the victim were counselled. They agreed to donate her organs after realising that the lives of three persons could be saved by this.

Surgeons of the transplantation team at the KLE Hospital Belagavi, included R.B. Nerli, Vikrama Prabha, and Ritesh Wernekar.