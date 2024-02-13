GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. will withdraw benefits to firms that failed to provide jobs to land losers: M.B. Patil

February 13, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - BENGALURU 

The Hindu Bureau

Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that the government would take strict action including withdrawal of incentives to the industries that have failed to provide jobs to land losers despite availing incentives and subsidies from the government including allotment of land. 

Replying to a call attention notice in this regard by JD(S) member Samruddhi Manjunath, Mr. Patil said the rules made it clear that the industries would lose the incentives and the land if they failed to honour the commitment of providing jobs to land losers depending upon their educational qualification. 

Members cutting across party affiliations alleged that various prominent industries who had availed land and other benefits from the government had failed to abide by the norm of providing jobs to land losers or to the locals. 

On Land to Infosys

BJP member Arvind Bellad alleged that the Infosys which had been given 58 acres of land in Hubballi for industrial purposes had actually “turned the land into a garden.” Claiming that the land had been granted to the Infosys at ₹35 lakh an acre as against the prevailing rate of ₹1.5 crore an acre hoping that the land losers’ children would get jobs, he said the hopes of the land losers had now been dashed. Responding to this, the Minister said the government would look into the issue. 

Karnataka / Bangalore / process industry / employment / land resources / Janata Dal - Secular / Bharatiya Janata Party / Hubli

