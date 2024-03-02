Govt. committed to development of farmers, says Khandre

March 02, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Hailing farmers as the feeders of the country, Eshwar Khandre, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare and development of the farming community in the State.

“Farmers feed the country. They are the backbone of the nation. The State and Union governments have introduced so many welfare programmes for the development of the farming community,” he said after flagging off a Millet Walkathon in Bidar on Saturday.

The event was organised by the Zilla Panchayat and the Department of Agriculture as part of their initiatives to encourage millet cultivation in Bidar district.

“70% of farmers in Bidar district are dependent on agriculture. We want them to take up millet cultivation as they supply essential nutrients to the consumers. Consumption of pearl millet, foxtail millet, proso millet, kodo millet, finger millet and ragi can help address diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments. If farmers cultivate millets increasingly, they can save many lives while sustaining their financial stability. The government is ready to extend all possible support to millet growers,” he said.

Recalling the international millet conference held in Bengaluru, Mr. Khandre said that a time would come when everybody would look for millet consumption prompting the for millet production.

“Karnataka is among a few states in the country that are cultivating millets on a large scale. As the awareness of the health benefits of millet consumption is gradually spreading, farmers are showing interest in cultivating the millet. Once the market for millet is ensured with appropriate price, the farmers would further show interest in millet cultivation,” he said.

Mr. Khandre recalled how the Union Governments led by Congress had focussed on expanding agriculture and increasing agriculture production by building massive reservoirs and expanding irrigation.

“Indira Gandhi initiated Green Revolution measures. Now, our youth have to focus on organic farming. We can see fatal ailments are seen in even small children. They are the cause of our lifestyle and food habits. We need to address these issues by changing our lifestyle and opting chemical-free organic food consumption,” he said.

Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New & Renewable Energy, said that the United Nations declared 2023 as International Year of the Millet because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts.

“Our farmers are not just feeding the 140 crore population in the country but also exporting around 30% of their farm produce to different country. Earlier, there was little demand for millets which were considered as the food of poor. However, the demand for millets has phenomenally increased these days because of the awareness about the health benefits of millet consumption,” he said.

City Municipal Council president Mohammad Gouse, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole, Superintendent of Police Channabasavanna, Joint Director of Agriculture Rathindranath Sugoor, Deputy Conservator of Forests Vanati and other senior officers were present.