GMU holds bike rally for saving water

March 15, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The bike rally by GM University and GM Institute of Technology under way in Davanagere on Friday.

The bike rally by GM University and GM Institute of Technology under way in Davanagere on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To create awareness on saving water, bike rallies were organised by GM University and GM Institute of Technology in various taluks of Davanagere district on Friday in which scores of students and others took part.

Inaugurating the awareness programme titled ‘Save Water, Save Life’, Vice Chancellor of GM University S.R. Shankpal, said that if one understood the important link between saving water and saving life, the need for creating further awareness on saving water would not arise.

He appealed to the participants and the public to understand the need for saving water and using available water economically in the interest of future generations. Pro Vice Chancellor H.D. Maheshwarappa, Registrar Prof. Sunil Kumar B.S. and GMIT College Principal Prof. Sanjay Pandey M.B. and others were present.

The event attracted scores of students and people from different walks of life. After the flagging off, the bike rally from the university campus proceeded to different designated routes. The participants carried with them the message of saving water and also interacted with the public in various taluk centres.

