GER in higher education up by 0.2% in Karnataka: AISHE

January 27, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of higher education in Karnataka increased by 0.2% compared to the previous year, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), which was recently released by the Union Ministry of Education. While it was 36% in 2020-21, it increased to 36.2% in 2021-22.

The GER of Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) students has also increased by around 2%. In 2020-21, the GER of SC students was 25.6% and ST was 23.4%, while in 2021-22 it increased to 27.2% and 25.8% respectively.

The GER at the all-India level has also increased over the years. GER increased to 28.4% in 2021-22 from 27.3% in 2020-21, 24.6% in 2017-18% and 23.7% in 2014-15. The female GER has increased to 28.5% in 2021-22 from 22.9% in 2014-15.

Number of colleges

Bengaluru Urban district recorded the highest number of colleges at the national level with a total of 1,106 followed by Jaipur with 709, Hyderabad with 491, Pune with 475 and Prayagraj with 398.

Even when it comes to the density of colleges, Karnataka managed to maintain its position at the top of the list in the survey. Since 2017-18, Karnataka has reported the highest density of colleges. It has recorded 66 colleges per lakh population in the recent survey and during 2017-18, it was 51. In 2018-19, the number was 53, while in 2019-20 the density of colleges was 59. In 2020-21, the State reported 62 colleges. The average enrolment in these colleges is 413.

States with highest number

Karnataka has total of 4,430 higher education institutions and it is the third state which has maximum number of colleges. Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of colleges, followed by Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu.

Number of teachers

The total number of teachers recorded in the survey is 15,97,688. Of these, 56.6% are male and 43.4% are female teachers. Of the total, 89,770 (5.6%) are Muslim Minority teachers and 1,40,205 (8.8%) are Other Minority teachers.

Among these, 13.1% of the total number of teachers belong to Tamil Nadu, 11.2% are in Uttar Pradesh, 10.5% in Maharashtra and 9.4% in Karnataka. Out of total Muslim teachers, 10.4% are from Karnataka.