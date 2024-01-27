GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GER in higher education up by 0.2% in Karnataka: AISHE

January 27, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of higher education in Karnataka increased by 0.2% compared to the previous year, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), which was recently released by the Union Ministry of Education. While it was 36% in 2020-21, it increased to 36.2% in 2021-22.

The GER of Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) students has also increased by around 2%. In 2020-21, the GER of SC students was 25.6% and ST was 23.4%, while in 2021-22 it increased to 27.2% and 25.8% respectively.

The GER at the all-India level has also increased over the years. GER increased to 28.4% in 2021-22 from 27.3% in 2020-21, 24.6% in 2017-18% and 23.7% in 2014-15. The female GER has increased to 28.5% in 2021-22 from 22.9% in 2014-15.

Number of colleges

Bengaluru Urban district recorded the highest number of colleges at the national level with a total of 1,106 followed by Jaipur with 709, Hyderabad with 491, Pune with 475 and Prayagraj with 398.

Even when it comes to the density of colleges, Karnataka managed to maintain its position at the top of the list in the survey. Since 2017-18, Karnataka has reported the highest density of colleges. It has recorded 66 colleges per lakh population in the recent survey and during 2017-18, it was 51. In 2018-19, the number was 53, while in 2019-20 the density of colleges was 59. In 2020-21, the State reported 62 colleges. The average enrolment in these colleges is 413.

States with highest number

Karnataka has total of 4,430 higher education institutions and it is the third state which has maximum number of colleges. Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of colleges, followed by Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu.

Number of teachers

The total number of teachers recorded in the survey is 15,97,688. Of these, 56.6% are male and 43.4% are female teachers. Of the total, 89,770 (5.6%) are Muslim Minority teachers and 1,40,205 (8.8%) are Other Minority teachers.

Among these, 13.1% of the total number of teachers belong to Tamil Nadu, 11.2% are in Uttar Pradesh, 10.5% in Maharashtra and 9.4% in Karnataka. Out of total Muslim teachers, 10.4% are from Karnataka.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / education / tribals / Caste / Socio Economic And Caste Census / national or ethnic minority / students / Hyderabad / Jaipur / Pune / Allahabad / Uttar Pradesh / Maharashtra / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.