Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy locks horns with Mandya MP Sumalatha over KRS

Suggests that she sleep in front of KRS reservoir gates if she is concerned about seepage

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday waded into a controversy by asking independent MP representing Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh to sleep in front of the gates of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district to prevent seepage.

His comments came in response to concern expressed earlier by Ms. Sumalatha over leakage in KRS reservoir at a meeting in Mandya.

“She is speaking as if she is the only protector of KRS. If the gates are leaking, make her sleep in front of the gates and prevent water from leaking. Mandya never had a MP like her nor will get one like her in future,” the former chief minister told reporters after meeting Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Monday.

He further said: “She (Ms. Sumalatha) has been elected on sympathy. Let her work properly. She will not get another opportunity like this. She is making statements out of personal hatred. People will not forgive her.”

In response, the first time MP, who defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the JD (S) candidate and son of Mr. Kumaraswamy, said that it displays the mindset of the former chief minister. “He is targeting women because they are considered a weaker gender. It proves his intolerance towards women,” she told reporters.

Stating that she had expressed her concern based on a report by the disaster management committee, Ms. Sumalatha said that she had not targeted anyone or personally attacked anyone when she raised the issue. She had raised the issue with Union Jal Shakthi Minister and during the discussion on Dam Safety Bill in Parliament over threat to the dam due to illegal mining in the vicinity of KRS.

“I had raised the issue out of concern. Nobody likes to see it (reservoir) damaged,” she said.

“Everyone knows about their culture. It was there to be seen during the Lok Sabha elections. Why is he reacting (like this)? Why is he taking this personally? As a former chief minister, he should know what to speak.”

She said that it was an open secret in Mandya on who is involved in illegal mining. “I am not opposed to mining, but opposed to illegal mining.”