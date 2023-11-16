HamberMenu
Forest Dept. captures tusker in Chikkamagalur; herd of wild animals spotted on city outskirts

November 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The Forest Department officials are engaged in an operation to drive away herd spotted near Nallur on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru, with tamed elephants.

The Forest Department officials are engaged in an operation to drive away herd spotted near Nallur on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru, with tamed elephants. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department officials captured a tusker at Kunduru Forest in Mudigere taluk on Wednesday night. The department conducted the operation with the help of tamed elephants, following the death of a lady in an elephant attack on November 8.

However, it is said, the tusker captured by the department was not the one that attacked the lady last week. Hence, the department has continued the operation to capture the tusker which damaged crops and posed threat to human lives in the locality.

Meanwhile, a group of around eight wild animals was spotted on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru early on Thursday, leaving the residents in fear. The elephants have damaged crops in Nallur and neighbouring villages.

The local people urged the Forest Department officials and the police to capture all the wild elephants roaming in the area and relocate them. A couple of schools on the city outskirts declared a holiday on the day.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe visited the spot and interacted with the public. The Forest Department has deputed staff to drive the elephants back to forest areas.

