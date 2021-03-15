For children of Mahime village, it’s a long walk to school

The Education Department is making efforts to establish transport facilities for Mahime village near Honnavara where children are struggling to reach the school walking about 20 km, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar assured the Council on Monday.

His reply came to a question from Muniraju Gowda, who said that the lack of transport facility has led to high dropout among girls. Children have to walk through forests, sometimes after dark, to return home from school, he said.

Drawing the attention of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa to the similar plight of over a dozen villages in forests of Khanapura in Belagavi district, BJP member Mahantesh Kavatagimath said people in this hamlets have been denied fruits of development. He said that a gram panchayat member has to walk eight km to reach the office while people had to travel 50 km to vote in the recent GP polls. A similar situation exists in Bhimgad, which is now being considered tiger reserve, he pointed out.

Mr. Eshwarappa said he would visit the areas shortly and find a solution to the issue.