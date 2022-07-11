Video | Good part of heavy rains in Karnataka: Jog Falls is glowing
The incessant rains in Karnataka have turned Jog Falls into one of the most attractive sights of this monsoon.
Jog Falls is located in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district where the river Sharavathi takes a plunge from a height of 810 feet. The river breaks up into four streams named Raja, Rani, Roarer and Rocket. Together, they are called Jog Falls. In its full glory, Jog Falls offers a spectacular view that attracts thousands of people.
On July 9-10, the number of visitors to Jog Falls had gone up.
