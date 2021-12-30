Karnataka

Flood alert issued in border villages

The district administration has issued an alert to farmers in the border villages of the Krishna in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts following reports of a sudden release of 2 tmcft of water from the Radha Nagari Dam in Maharashtra on Wednesday evening.

Error

Irrigation Department officials of the State said that Maharashtra has accidentally released the water due to an error during the repair of a crest gate at Radha Nagari Dam.

However, there was no immediate threat of flooding in the river, the officials said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2021 1:48:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/flood-alert-issued-in-border-villages/article38067512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY