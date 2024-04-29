Five students from Bengaluru drown in Mekedatu

April 29, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Five college students drowned at the Sangama picnic spot in Mekedatu on the outskirts of Kanakapura on Monday.

The victims were part of a group of 12 students studying in different colleges. They had gone from Bengaluru on a sightseeing trip in a hired vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Varsha, 20, of KLE College, Rajajinagar; Arpita N.L. 20, II year engineering student of RR College; Neha, 19, a BSc student of KLE College, RR Nagar; Abhishek, 20, hailing from Bihar, a computer science student of Malleshwaram Government College; and Tejas, 21, II year BCA student of Vijayanagar Government College, the police said.

The 12 students were friends since their pre-university days and had gone on a picnic with permission from their parents. The group reached Mayura guesthouse parking lot in the afternoon and ventured into the river through a side route. The group did not know swimming and ventured into the water holding each other’s hands. While getting into the water, a few of them slipped and dragged the others along in panic. Seven others who were following them managed to escape and raised an alarm.

Since it was afternoon, there were very few people present in the area. By the time help came, it was too late, a police officer said.

The fire and emergency services personnel reached the spot and after three hours of search operations, recovered the bodies. A senior police officer supervising the rescue operation said that the area was tricky with slippery rocks. It is difficult to walk on the rocks when water is there, he said. There were security guards in the area and warning boards not to enter the water. However, the students entered the water. The police said the security arrangements will be reviewed to ensure such incidents do not occur in future.