Fish exhibition attracts many

The fish exhibition being held at Raisin Trading Centre near Indoor Stadium of the city, has been attracting many visitors owing to the marvellous and expensive aquatic species on display. The three-day exhibition that began on Sunday, will close on Tuesday evening.

Some of the fish on display are: diamond stingray, platinum alligator gar, flower horn, elephantnose fish, ranging between ₹2,000 to ₹2 lakh.

Most expensive is the diamond stingray found in the Amazon. The cost is depends on the size. “For a 1 kg stingray, the price could go up to ₹5 lakh,” said Srishail Ganganahalli, Senior Assistant Director, Department of Fisheries, here. These fish are expensive as they are rare and several of them are imported.

The objective of the exhibition is not only to make people aware of the fish and encourage them to have small aquariums at homes or offices, but also to educate them about revenue generation from this work.

“There are many youth raising ornamental fish for commercial purposes. This business demands proper knowledge of raising the fish, but if done right, guarantees good returns,” the officials said.

