Karnataka

FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub in Dharwad

The Dharwad police have registered an FIR against journalist and author Rana Ayyub for allegedly describing anti-hijab protesters in Karnataka as “Hindu terrorists” during a television interview.

The FIR was registered at Vidyagiri police station in Dharwad under section 295 A of Indian Penal Code following a complaint by one Ashwath, a volunteer of Hindu IT Cell. Section 295 A refers to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, an offence punishable with up to three years in jail with or without a fine.

Mr. Ashwath had filed the complaint following an interview Ms. Ayyub gave to BBC.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Hubli
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2022 10:05:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/fir-against-journalist-rana-ayyub-in-dharwad/article65191320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY