FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub in Dharwad

The Dharwad police have registered an FIR against journalist and author Rana Ayyub for allegedly describing anti-hijab protesters in Karnataka as “Hindu terrorists” during a television interview.

The FIR was registered at Vidyagiri police station in Dharwad under section 295 A of Indian Penal Code following a complaint by one Ashwath, a volunteer of Hindu IT Cell. Section 295 A refers to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, an offence punishable with up to three years in jail with or without a fine.

Mr. Ashwath had filed the complaint following an interview Ms. Ayyub gave to BBC.