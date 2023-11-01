HamberMenu
Package - in 1 stories
The then Governor Mohanlal Sukhadia and Chief Minister Devaraj Urs at an event for the renaming of Mysore State as Karnataka.

Karnataka: a 50-year-old name, centuries of legacy

Nalme Nachiyar

Fifty years of ‘Karnataka’

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, The Hindu delves into archival material, historical records, anecdotes as well as first-person accounts from senior State leaders to trace the journey of Karnataka’s formation and the golden jubilee of its renaming

November 01, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vidhana Soudha illuminated with colourful lights on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava in Bengaluru on October 31, 2021.

Vidhana Soudha illuminated with colourful lights on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava in Bengaluru on October 31, 2021. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Propelled by the Karnataka Ekikarana movement and decades of protests, all Kannada-speaking regions outside the Mysore Princely State were unified into one State on November 1, 1956. This newly-banded State was named Mysore.

It was only 17 years later — after impassioned campaigning from legislators, writers and activists — that a resolution was enacted by the Parliament on August 21, 1973, to rename the State through the Mysore State (Alteration of Name) Act, 1973.

Thus, on November 1, 1973, the Mysore State became Karnataka. Today marks 50 years since that historic decision.

In this series, The Hindu delves into archival material, historical records, anecdotes as well as first-person accounts from senior State leaders to bring you stories about the formation, renaming and development of the State from 1956 to 2023.

