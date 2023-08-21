Farmers take out bullock cart procession in Ballari demanding loan waiver

August 21, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Hundreds of farmers arrived from different parts of the district and took out a protest march with their bullock carts and tractors in Ballari on Monday condemning what they termed “harassment of farmers by Karnataka Gramin Bank” and demanding a farm loan waiver.

The rally started at Sangam Circle and passed through Royal Circle, Taluk Office and Cool Corner to reach Karnataka Gramin Bank where a public meeting was held. The farmers displayed placards and raised slogans demanding the government to waive farmers’ loan. The agitation was organized by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene.

Addressing the agitating farmers virtually, farmers’ leader Rakesh Singh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) from Uttar Pradesh said that the preparations were on to organize a coordinated agitation throughout the country demanding farm loan waiver.

“The indebtedness of farmers is a national problem. There is a need for coordinated agitation throughout the country demanding the farm loan waiver. The efforts are on for it,” Mr. Tikait said.

Pointing to the farmers’ agitation outside the office of Karnataka Gramin Bank in Ballari for the last 248 days demanding the farm loan waiver, Mr. Tikait expressed solidarity with the agitating farmers. “I am aware of your agitation and we all are with you. I will come to Ballari and meet you shortly,” Mr. Tikait said.

Sunilam, a leader of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha from Madhya Pradesh, who participated in the agitation, criticized the successive Union and State governments for their “anti-farmer” policies that led to the suicides of over seven lakhs farmers in the country.

“The Union government has waived ₹10 lakh crore corporate loans to help big corporate conglomerates like Adani and Ambani groups. But the same government is not ready to waive only 64,000 crore farm loans. It is also snatching fertile farmlands from farmers and giving it to big corporate companies. The farmers would shortly meet at Delhi for discussing the indebtedness and farm crisis and formulate the future course of action. You all should participate in the conference,” he said.

Congress leader and MLA for Aland B.R. Patil condemned the Karnataka Gramin Bank for its “the harassment of farmers” in the name of loan recovery.

“Karnataka Gramin Bank and Krishna Gramin Bank have given loans to around 54 lakh farmers. There are dues of ₹25,000 crore payable from farmers. The banks have started recovery and filing cases against the farmers. We need banks but their policy should be pro-farmers,” he said.

Farmers’ leaders Badagalpur Nagendra, Chamarasa Malipatil, Bhaskar Rao, Hanumanagowda, Karur Madhav Reddy and others were present.