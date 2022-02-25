Farmers express concern over highway project 

They fear ‘Bagair Hukum’ lands for which ownership rights had been sought by farmers may also be acquired

They fear ‘Bagair Hukum’ lands for which ownership rights had been sought by farmers may also be acquired

Farmers have expressed concern over the proposed expansion of Bengaluru-Bantwal National Highway (NH-275) from Srirangapatna to Kushalnagar bypassing Mysuru city as they argued that fertile lands of many small land-holding families and also “Bagair Hukum” land would be acquired.

Expressing fears that about 1,200 acres of land may be acquired, the members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha led by its leader Badagalapura Nagendra on Friday met the Deputy Commissioner here to express their worries and seek clarity on the project. They sought an explanation on the need for a new alignment for the highway when a regular stretch of the carriage already existed. Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham heard their pleas even as they submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai through his office, raising certain questions about the project.

The project also involved acquisition of irrigated lands in Harangi command area, they claimed.

The farmers said in the memorandum that there was no clarity on “Bagair Hukum” lands for which ownership rights had been sought by poor farmers. “What will be the fate of these farmers if the lands were acquired for the project,” they asked.

The farmers also sought to know the compensation to be awarded and rehabilitation of these farmers if at all the “Bagair Hukum” lands were acquired.

They also wanted to know the steps taken for afforestation if hundreds of trees are chopped for the expansion of the highway. The elected representatives and the officials must issue a clarification about the issues raised by the Raitha Sangha, Mr. Nagendra said.