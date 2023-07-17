Expert committee to conduct safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

July 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constituted a three-member panel of experts to conduct a safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

The committee constituted by the NHAI comprises of Sudarshan K. Popli, Adviser for Road Safety; Praveen Kumar, Deputy General Manager, RSO, Bengaluru and Jaivardhan Singh, Manager of Project Implementation Unit, Sohna.

According to the NHAI order issued by in charge Chief General Manager of Road Safety Division of NHAI, Sunil Jindal, the committee will carry out the safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway between July 17 and 20.

Report in 10 days

The Committee has been asked to submit a report within ten days of completion of the visit.

The constitution of a committee to conduct a safety inspection of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway comes in the wake of growing complaints about the safety of travel on the newly inaugurated expressway that has reported a number of road accidents ever since it was opened for traffic.

Also, the inspection of the expressway by the NHAI-constituted Committee follows an inspection conducted by the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar on stretches of the expressway, where mishaps had been reported.

Alok Kumar, in his report to the State government, had suggested certain including signboards on speed limits and exits and entries on the expressway. Also, Sumalatha, Mandya MP, had urged the NHAI to complete the pending works on the expressway including the work on service roads and improvement of the median, besides installation of sufficient street lights.

The committee constituted by the NHAI, meanwhile, is expected to suggest measures on ensuring safety of the motorists on the expressway and installation of speed cameras.