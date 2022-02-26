Expedite road works in Hubballi: DC

In the wake of public outrage over the slow pace of various road development works in Hubballi city taken up under Smart City scheme, by National Highway Authority of India and the municipal corporation, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has asked authorities to expedite the works and has decided to hold progress review on a weekly basis

Deputy Commissioner Niresh Patil and Police Commissioner Labhu Ram discussing a point during the Road Safety Committee meeting in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the wake of public outrage over the slow pace of various road development works in Hubballi city taken up under Smart City scheme, by National Highway Authority of India and the municipal corporation, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has asked authorities to expedite the works and has decided to hold progress review on a weekly basis

In the wake of public outrage over the slow pace of various road development works in Hubballi city taken up under Smart City scheme, by National Highway Authority of India and the municipal corporation, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has asked authorities to expedite the works and has decided to hold progress review on a weekly basis. Chairing the road safety committee meeting in Dharwad on Friday, Mr. Patil asked the officials concerned and the contractors to report the progress of the work every week without fail. Taking exception to the slow pace of road works on the Ankola-Hubballi-Gooty (NH-63) that passes through Hubballi , he directed the officials to ensure that the road shoulder work, installation of street lights and caution boards, and median work should be expedited and completed at the earliest. “The road works under Smart City project at Dajinbanpeth, Mahaveer Galli, Murusavirmutt are also getting delayed. The officials should monitor the works and complete them soon. The municipal corporation should complete the works on underground drainage network within next two weeks” he said directing all departments concerned to work in coordination. Police Commissioner Labhu Ram pointed out that the reason for traffic snarls at Mahadev Javali Girini Road, Vani Vilas Circle, Cotton Market road, and Hosur Circle were the slow pace of the road works. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring and progress review to ensure speedy completion of the projects. Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, Managing Director of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited Shakeel Ahmed, Regional Transport Officer Damodar, and others were present.



