Environment Day special at Mysuru Rail Museum

May 30, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru Rail Museum will be conducting a drawing and painting competition on June 4 for school children ahead of this year’s World Environment Day to create awareness about the dangers of plastic on our fragile ecosystem.

In the backdrop of the rapid rates of climate change witnessed in recent times, museums have every reason to adopt sustainability into various aspects with their status as cultural institutions. In this context, Mysuru Rail Museum is holding the drawing/painting competition for schoolchildren to further this cause, it said.

The drawing and painting competition is open to students from 05-18 years and is aimed at drawing the attention of the younger generation towards current events, spearheading the campaign on sustainable action and inspiring new and creative ways of becoming more environmentally conscious.

The competition will be held in the Mysuru Rail Museum premises on June 4 between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. There is no entry fee.

This event will coincide with World Environment Day, which is observed each year on June 5. The focus this year will be on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlastic Pollution.

According to a note, plastic is a ubiquitous material that poses a serious threat to humanity and all its species and, therefore, needs a substitute and fast.

The best three works selected in each group will be given prizes on June 5 at 4:30 p.m. besides consolation prizes in each group as decided on the basis of participants. Certificate of participation will be given to all the participants.

Writing materials such as drawing sheets, crayons, pencils, erasers, etc., will be provided by the organisers to the participants free of cost. The students are free to use their own writing materials (except drawing sheets).

Entries for the competition will be received up to 5 p.m. of June 3. Students who desire to take part in the competition may submit their applications through mail sserailmuseum@gmail.com with details like name, age, school name and contact number or any other relevant information. Entries can also be submitted on WhatsApp No 9164872586.

Applications received after the cut-off date and time will not be entertained.