Eight schools in Bengaluru get hoax bomb threat emails again

Published - May 14, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after six hospitals in Bengaluru received hoax bomb threat emails, eight more got them on Tuesday (May 14). The emails claiming bombs were placed in the school buildings were received at 12:20 a.m.

It had the exact text as those sent to hospitals on Sunday. The emails sent from the Beeble.com domain claimed they were from a group called “Court”. School administrations informed the police, after which a bomb detection and disposal squad reached the spot. After a thorough search, it was determined to be a hoax.

“The schools are closed for the summer holidays now. There were no students, and only a skeletal staff were in these schools. Anyway, we had determined this email to be a hoax on Sunday, so though we did follow all the standard operating procedures, there was no panic,” a senior official said.

The schools that received these emails are Bangalore Scottish School, Bhavan Bangalore Press School, Chitrakoota School, Deeksha High School, Edify School, Gangothri International Public School, Giridhanva School, and Jain Heritage School.

Probes into earlier cases of schools receiving similar hoax bomb threat emails in April 2022 and December 2023 have hit a dead end as the email sender has used Virtual Private Networks, and these companies have not been cooperative.

