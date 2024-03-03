GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight more cases of KFD reported on March 2

Since January 1, this year, 145 people have been tested positive for the viral infection. Of them, so far, five people have died

March 03, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The number of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) cases has been on the rise. On Saturday alone, eight new cases were reported in the State. Among them, six were reported in Chikkamagaluru and one each in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.

At present, 24 people are under treatment. Since January 1, this year, 145 people have been tested positive for the viral infection. Of them, so far, five people have died. Two each in Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru, besides one person in Shivamogga died due to the infection.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare is conducting surveillance in KFD-affected areas. Those who develop symptoms like high fever, redness in the eyes, have been suggested to consult the nearby primary health centre.

