Karnataka

ED issues summons to Shivakumar

Hours after the High Court on Thursday dismissed Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar’s petition challenging the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, the agency issued summons to him to appear before it for questioning in New Delhi on Friday morning.

The questioning is with respect to a money laundering case.

When quizzed if his arrest was an eventuality, sources in the ED said, it was left to the discretion of the investigation officer based on the questioning on Friday and how the former Minister cooperates with the agency.

The case was initiated based on a complaint of income tax evasion filed by the Income Tax Department against Mr. Shivakumar.

Karnataka
