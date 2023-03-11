EC says State agencies lag in stopping distribution of freebies; asks officials to crack the whip

March 11, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Acknowledging that a major concern in Karnataka is the use of money power, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said that while the Election Commission was prepared in terms of physical infrastructure, the State agencies were lagging behind in regulating the distribution of freebies.

Addressing media persons in Bengaluru after a three-day review of preparedness for the Assembly polls, the CEC said, “While we are prepared in terms of physical infrastructure, the preparedness and initiative of the State agencies in regulating the distribution of freebies was negative.”

IPC sections

“There is a notion among officials that the model code of conduct (MCC) has not come into force as yet and hence they have no powers to regulate such practices. But, I have told them not to wait for a “muhurat” of the MCC. They should extensively use sections 171B and 171E of the Indian Penal Code that clearly mention that giving gratification to someone with the objective of inducing him or stopping him to exercise any electoral right is punishable,” the CEC said.

Replying to queries, the CEC said a combination of the legal framework and artificial intelligence-based information would be used to ensure free, fair, and inducement-free elections.

“We have had meetings with multiple enforcement agencies. We have directed them to ensure that illegal and irregular use or inflow of any freebies, money or liquor should be strictly guarded and not allowed,” he said. “A strict watch will also be kept on warehouses, godowns, wherever freebies can be possibly stored or distributed from,” Mr. Kumar said.

Besides, expenditure-sensitive constituencies were being mapped and strict vigil would be kept over inter-State border check- posts. “Citizens can report any kind of electoral malpractices to the EC through the cVigil App. For every complaint, there will be a response in 100 minutes,” he said.

To check illegal movement of cash, the CEC said vans of banks carrying cash for ATMs would not be allowed to move between 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. as many times these vans were also used to transport illegal cash. The air intelligence unit would keep a watch on unscheduled chartered flights and helicopters to check illegal transport of election freebies and cash, he said.

Online transactions

The Chief Election Commissioner said they would keep a strict watch on online bribery or distribution of money through wallets. “Any bulk transfer of amount from one account will come under the scanner. Bribery to voters is a disturbing trend and against the principles of ethics,” he said.

He said all banks had been instructed to keep a watch in their own way and through their own systems. “If they notice any transaction that is suspicious, systems have been put in place to generate feeds and inform the enforcement agency. Also, using artificial intelligence, the movement of goods which can be seen from e-way bills and from excess consumption in the State beyond the average consumption, will also be used as alerts,” the CEC said.

Social media cells

This time, the EC will set up social media cells to handle fake narratives and misinformation campaigns on social media, the CEC said. “Apart from voter apathy, especially urban voters, fake narratives and misinformation campaigns on social media pose a huge challenge that influences voters to stay away from voting. We are conscious of this and hence will set up social media cells to prevent such campaigns. The issue will be escalated to the quick response teams for immediate resolution,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.