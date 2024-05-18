‘Don’t adjust compensation amount with farm loans’

Lead Bank Manager Lokesh has directed all bankers to not adjust the drought compensation, pension, PM Kisan or other benefit amounts with farm loans.

Speaking at the bankers meeting at Yadgir on Friday, he said that there were allegations that bankers were depositing compensation and other benefit amounts received in farmers’ loan accounts. He advised bankers against resorting to such measures.

Mr. Lokesh specifically said that bank managers and other staff should behave properly and politely with customers and farmers who come to the banks for work.

He added that applications seeking loans under various schemes introduced by the Union government should be disposed of immediately. C.M. Loes, regional manager of SBI, Subedar, Kumarswamy, Ameer Patel and others were present.