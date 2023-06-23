Dengue: TPR higher than Karnataka average in 15 districts, including BBMP area

June 23, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - Bengaluru

Although the number of dengue cases in Karnataka in the first six months this year is almost the same as that reported in 2022, at least 15 districts, including BBMP area, have a test positivity rate (TPR) that is higher than the State average of 5.8%.

The total number of cases till June 17 this year is 2,024 while 2,014 cases were reported in the corresponding period last year, according to data from the State Health Department. The State had reported a total of 9,889 dengue cases and nine deaths in 2022. Over half of the total tally in 2022 was added in the last quarter.

An analysis of the week-wise dengue positivity from January this year has shown that 203 cases, the highest, were reported in the week from January 30 to February 5. Subsequently, the weekly cases hovered around 130 and then fell below 100 from April.

Highest in Bengaluru

With over 36% of the State’s total cases this year being reported in Bengaluru, the city continued to record the highest number of positive cases. From 388 cases in the January to June period in 2022, Bengaluru’s dengue tally has seen over a two-fold rise to touch 732 this year.

Among districts other than Bengaluru, Mysuru has recorded the highest with 175 cases so far. Mysuru is followed by Vijayapura (113), Chitradurga (91), and Belavagi (78).

Review meeting

Mohammed Sharief, State Programme Officer, National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), told The Hindu that a meeting to review the vector-borne disease control programme across the State was held on June 17.

“The goal is to sustain a case fatality rate of less than 1% and contain any outbreaks. While nine dengue deaths were reported last year, there have been no deaths so far this year,” he said.

District-level coordination meetings are being conducted to intensify source reduction activities by ASHAs and Health Assistants. Although the situation is under control, we are continuing to create awareness on prevention, regular door-to-door surveillance to check larvae breeding in open water storage containers apart from fogging and spraying to prevent mosquito breeding, the official said.

“We have directed the district health officials to ensure all suspected dengue cases are treated and managed symptomatically. Officials have been told to collect more Virus Antigen Detection (NS1) samples as compared to IgM samples, to ensure early diagnosis,” he said.

Reporting system strengthened

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) K.V. Trilok Chandra said while prevention activities have been intensified, the reporting system has also been strengthened. “We have set up zone-wise groups of officials to track fever cases and ensure hospitals promptly report all dengue cases,” he said.

“To get an accurate ground-level picture of prevention activities and incidence, we are developing a mobile application and dengue dashboard. Our field staff will update the status of prevention activities and the incidence in their jurisdiction on the mobile app that will also be displayed on the dashboard in the head office. This will ensure that any areas of concern is quickly attended,” the official added.