Dakshina Kannada to allow entry of only those with RT-PCR negative certificate at Talapady check-post

Dhakshina Kannada has strengthened checking at Talapady check-post to allow the enter of only those with RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala.

Even those who have completed their two doses of COVID-19 vaccination have not been exempted from this rule.

With the tightening of regulations, the inter-state bus service was in crisis. Services from Kasaragod were suspended after an order was issued disallowing buses from Kerala to enter Karnataka for a week. Services to Mangalore, Sullia and Puthur were also suspended. Buses from Mangalore to Kasaragod will also be canceled at the border.

Several vehicles were held up, resulting in traffic congestion at the checkpost as the authorities allowed only those who had COVID-19 negative certificates to enter the state.

Meanwhile, local people staged a sit-in protest at the Talapady checkpost. This blocked the movement of vehicles entering from Karnataka to Kerala. The protestors demanded to allow the entry of people to Karnataka without the mandatory RT-PCR test result. The Karnataka police also took into custody a person, who confronted them.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra told TheHindu that they have made stringently checking at the border as per the government’s orders as the number of COVID-19 case are increasing in the last three to four days. The cases were higher on Sunday in Dhakshina Kannada, when compared to Bangalore- where there is a higher population.

He said that those who have completed their vaccination dosage can even be the carriers of the virus.

"We are trying to redirect the traffic to 12 check posts in Karnataka, where the checking can be carried out properly," he said.

The police, revenue and health officials are monitoring the border as a precautionary measure to avoid a surge in COVID-19 cases, he added.