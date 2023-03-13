Crackdown against inducements and other electoral malpractices to begin even before poll code comes into force: DC

March 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra said the district administration will crackdown against inducements and other electoral malpractices even before the model code of conduct comes into force.

Participating in an interaction programme organized by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) here on Monday, Mr. Rajendra said the Election Commission officials have asked the district administrations to make use of the existing provisions of law to act against electoral malpractices even if the model code of conduct comes into force only after the election notification is issued.

Officials from the Income Tax Department and Commercial Tax (GST) will also look into the electoral malpractices by persons who have defaulted on payment of taxes while the urban local bodies and other government departments will also look into other violations of law like holding of election-related programmes and blocking of roads without permission.

The officials will also be keeping an eye on illicit liquor, ganja, transport of money etc, he said adding that the district administration will also be setting up random checkposts to check the violations.

With regard to complaint of names going missing from electoral rolls, Mr. Rajendra said entries with demographic similiarities of identical name, photo and address had been removed during the summary revision of electoral rolls.

But, if any eligible voter finds her or his name is missing from the voters’ list, there is still time for inclusion, he said asking people to check for their names in the voters’ list and contact their respective polling booth official for inclusion.

“If your name is missing in the voters’ list, there is still time. Nothing can be done if you find your name missing on the polling date”, he said.

Mr. Rajendra also advised the eligible voters to download the Voters Helpline App on their mobile phones to not only include their names, but also make corrections to their names, age, address and relationships.

Poor turnout

Mr. Rajendra regretted that the turnout of voters in the three assembly constituencies in Mysuru city viz. Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja was poorer than the State average.

To encourage more people to vote, Mr. Rajendra said the district administration will embark upon a drive to make certain polling stations that had recorded a poor turnout more prominent and attractive for the voters. Apart from giving parking space, arrangements will also be made for waiting rooms with newspapers and facilities for taking care of children accompanying their parents to the polling booth.