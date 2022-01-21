Covid-19: Karnataka women’s university in Vijayapura closed till January 27

Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’s University closed for a week after seven students test positive for Covid-19

Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’s University will remain closed till January 27, authorities declared after seven students tested positive for Covid-19. This is in line with the district administration’s circular instructing educational institutions to close down if five students test positive.

Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar had issued an order on January 20 instructing principals to close schools, colleges and educational institutions if five students test positive for Covid-19.

In Uttara Kannada, the district administration has closed 10 schools after some students tested positive for Covid-19.

They include Mother Theresa high school, Yallapur, S.H. Soorgavi international school, Dandeli, Government higher primary school of B.C. Colony, Government lower primary school-2 , Janata Vidyalaya, Government high school, Idagunji, Government high school Hodke Shirur, and Karnataka Public high school, Santeguli.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mugilan has issued orders to close these schools till January 25.