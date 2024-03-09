GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conspiracy to deprive me of ticket: Shobha Karandlaje

March 09, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Shobha Karandlaje

Shobha Karandlaje | Photo Credit: File Photo

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched in her constituency to deprive her of the party ticket in the Lok Sabha election

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, Ms. Karandlaje said that in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, several leaders were conspiring against her. “However when such opposition is witnessed, our leaders collect information about us. The opposition has benefitted me as they now know what I have done in my constituency. Otherwise they would have just said that Shobha is doing good job and also working for the party,” she said.

She said that the leaders were not collecting information on the reasons for the opposition for her candidature and this would help in bringing out her real work and personality. “I have full faith in the high command and I am sure that ticket will be issued based on work,” she said.

On reports about some incumbent MPs might be denied ticket, she said that they had no such information. It was natural that aspirants seek ticket from the winning party. Party workers who had worked for the party for several years had the right to seek party ticket, she said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.