Congress leaders making money by running water tanker mafia in Bengaluru: Modi

April 29, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at a public meeting in Bagalkot on Monday. BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and others also seen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at a public meeting in Bagalkot on Monday. BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and others also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

Training guns on alleged corruption in the Congress government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Siddaramaiah-led government here had turned the tech hub into “tanker hub”.

“Forget about other things, the Congress leaders are making money by running water tanker mafia in Bengaluru,’‘ he said at an election rally in Bagalkot on Monday. Rampant corruption by the Congress had “pushed Karnataka to the brink of bankruptcy,” he said.

“In a short time, the Congress government has emptied the exchequer. Very soon, they will have no money to pay government employees,” Mr. Modi said.

He contended that while “the BJP has used social media for many good things including delivering its agenda” the Congress was using Artificial Intelligence (AI) “to spread fake news.” “They are making fake videos using my voice. In U.P., they used Amitabh Bachchan’s voice to spread fake news. This is unfair,” he said.

He said that the BJP NDA government had tried to take up more development works in 10 years, than the Congress could do in 60 years. ”The Modi sarkar has given priority to infrastructure development, including construction of roads, railways, airports and seaports. Hi-tech trains have run between small towns in Karnataka. Cities like Vijayapura have got airports,” he said.

