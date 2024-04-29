GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress’ guarantee schemes are limited to vote-bank politics only, says Ravi

Unlike Modi who has made a positive impact by actually improving the lives of the people, the Congress has no long-term programmes to benefit the nation, according to the former Minister

April 29, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Stating that the schemes will not make much impact on the electorate, senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi has said that the Congress is not sure of getting votes in the name of its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Stating that the schemes will not make much impact on the electorate, senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi has said that the Congress is not sure of getting votes in the name of its leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Minister C.T. Ravi has said that the guarantee schemes of the State government are limited to vote-bank politics and they will not make much impact on the electorate.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, he said that the Congress is behaving as if it has taken patent for the term, guarantee, and it is doing so as it is not sure of getting votes in the name of its leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said that the Congress’ guarantee schemes are nothing but false assurances. The party has no long-term programmes to benefit the people, he added.

“B.R. Ambedkar was against religion-based reservation but despite that, the Congress has, for the sake of appeasement, included Muslims under OBC category ”C.T. Ravi,Senior BJP leader and former Minister

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively and efficiently ruled the country for the last 10 years and strengthened it economically by actually improving the lives of the people.

The NDA allies have a clear vision of the nation’s development and they will not compromise when it comes to the interest and security of the country, he said.

Mr. Ravi said that B.R. Ambedkar was against religion-based reservation but despite that, the Congress has, for the sake of appeasement, included Muslims under OBC category. But, it [the facility] should be withdrawn at any cost, he added.

On the sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, he said that he concurred with the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on the issue. The truth will be revealed after the completion of investigation by the SIT. However, the scandal is likely to make some negative impact too, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.