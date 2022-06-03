CM instructs officials to complete Amrit Nagarothana projects in two years

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed the officials to complete ongoing infrastructure projects under the CM's Amrit Nagarothana Yojane in two years instead of the present deadline of three years.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting to review the implementation of budget programmes in the Urban Development Department and said action plans of 291 ULBs have been approved under the CM's Amrit Nagarothana Yojane. The tender process has been initiated, Mr. Bommai said and instructed the officials to complete these works in 2024 itself.

Drinking water and underground sanitation system projects are being drawn up in 287 ULBs under the centrally sponsored Amrit 2.0 project at a total cost of ₹9,260 crore, including the State's share of the cost. The Chief Minister wanted the works to be started without any delay in places where there are no technical hitches.

Mr. Bommai instructed the officials to formulate housing projects with simple guidelines and provide better civic amenities for the people.

The Finance Department has approved the proposal for recruitment of 6,000 pourakarmikas. Mr. Bommai instructed for giving preference for those already working on contract basis and give them exemption from the roster system. The officials informed that action had been taken to pay ₹2,000 hardship allowance for pourakarmikas.

Transport

Mr. Bommai has suggested the State Road Transport Corporations to focus more on resource mobilisation through not just fleet operations, but from other sources too. He held a meeting to review implementation of Budget programmes of the department and said a report was awaited from the expert committee constituted to suggest rejuvenation of RTCs.

In-principal approval has been given for setting up automated driving test tracks at a cost of ₹80 crore at Devanahalli, Kolar, Hosakote, Gadag, Ballari, Vijayapura, Bidar, Yadgir and Davangere, Mr. Bommai said and instructed the officials to implement the project without any delay.